Welcome to Aluminé

Time seems to have stopped for Aluminé and, although it’s an important tourist destination, it is less visited than destinations to the south. Situated 103km north of Junín de los Andes via RP 23, it’s a popular fly-fishing destination and offers access to the less-visited northern sector of Parque Nacional Lanín. The Río Aluminé also offers excellent white-water rafting and kayaking.