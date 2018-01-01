Welcome to Trevelin

Historic Trevelin (treh-veh-lean), from the Welsh for town (tre) and mill (velin), is the only community in interior Chubut with a notable Welsh character. Easygoing and postcard pretty, this pastoral village makes a tranquil lodging alternative to the much busier Esquel (remember, everything is relative here), or an enjoyable day trip for tea. The surrounding countryside is ripe for exploration.

