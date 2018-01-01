Welcome to Trevelin
Historic Trevelin (treh-veh-lean), from the Welsh for town (tre) and mill (velin), is the only community in interior Chubut with a notable Welsh character. Easygoing and postcard pretty, this pastoral village makes a tranquil lodging alternative to the much busier Esquel (remember, everything is relative here), or an enjoyable day trip for tea. The surrounding countryside is ripe for exploration.
Just 22km south of Esquel via paved RN 259, Trevelin centers around the octagonal Plaza Coronel Fontana. Eight streets radiate from it, including the principal thoroughfare, Av San Martín (also the southward extension of RN 259). RN 259 forks west 50km to the Chilean border and to Futaleufú, 12km beyond.
