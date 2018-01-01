Welcome to Río Gallegos

This coal shipping, oil-refining and wool-raising hub is a busy port with a few merits for travelers. Since the reign of the Kirchners, the capital city of their home province has been spruced up and spit polished. It is more of a stopover than a tourist destination, however. Outside of town, visitors can find some of the continent’s best fly-fishing, traditional estancias and amazingly low tides (retreating 14m). Traveler services are good here, but most zip through en route to El Calafate, Puerto Natales or Ushuaia.

