Welcome to Parque Nacional Perito Moreno

Wild and windblown, Parque Nacional Perito Moreno is an adventurer’s dream. Approaching from the steppe, the massive snowcapped peaks of the Sierra Colorada rise like sentinels. Guanacos graze the tufted grasses, condors circle above, and wind blurs the surface of aquamarine and cobalt lakes. If you come here, you will be among 1000 yearly visitors – that is, mostly alone. Solitude reigns and, save for services offered by local estancias, you are on your own.

Read More