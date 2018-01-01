Welcome to Parque Nacional Perito Moreno
Wild and windblown, Parque Nacional Perito Moreno is an adventurer’s dream. Approaching from the steppe, the massive snowcapped peaks of the Sierra Colorada rise like sentinels. Guanacos graze the tufted grasses, condors circle above, and wind blurs the surface of aquamarine and cobalt lakes. If you come here, you will be among 1000 yearly visitors – that is, mostly alone. Solitude reigns and, save for services offered by local estancias, you are on your own.
Honoring the park system’s founder, this remote but increasingly popular park encompasses 1150 sq km, 310km southwest of the town of Perito Moreno. Don’t confuse this gem with Parque Nacional Los Glaciares (home to the Glaciar Perito Moreno) further south.