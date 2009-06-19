Welcome to Parque Nacional Los Glaciares (South)
The glacier formed as a low gap in the Andes allowed moisture-laden Pacific storms to drop their loads east of the divide, where they accumulate as snow. Over millennia, under tremendous weight, this snow recrystallized into ice and flowed slowly eastward. The 1600-sq-km trough of Lago Argentino, the country’s largest body of water, shows that glaciers were once far more extensive here. While most of the world’s glaciers are receding, Glaciar Perito Moreno is considered ‘stable.’
Perito Moreno Glacier from El Calafate with Boat Ride Upgrade
Leave your centrally located El Calafate hotel and travel by air-conditioned coach to the UNESCO-listed Los Glaciares National Park. Stop to take photos of the steppes and mountains as you drive, and listen as your guide reveals intriguing facts about the park’s flora and fauna, and Perito Morino. This 19-mile (30 km) ice expanse spreads 3 miles (5 km) across Lake Argentino and is one of the world’s few advancing glaciers.After roughly two hours, wonder at your first panoramic view of Perito Moreno at the 'Curve of Sighs', a bend in the road that reveals the full immensity of this spectacular ice field.Continue to the glacier walkways and, with directions from your guide, enjoy ample time to explore the walking trails. Follow the boardwalks to strategically placed viewing platforms to witness the glacier from all angles and levels, and admire the surrounding mountain and forest scenery.For close-up views of Perito’s south face, visit the footbridge directly in front of the glacier. Marvel at the craggy 196-foot (60 meter) high front wall, with its meringue-like peaks and cliffs soaring over the lake’s waters. Take close-up photos and listen for the eerie creaks that precede the regular calving — when chunks of ice rupture and fall into the lake in a crashing spectacle.During your visit, perhaps break for lunch (own expense) at the park's restaurant or enjoy any snacks or drinks you’ve brought with you.After your time viewing the glacier, walk back to the coach and relax on your return ride to El Calafate, where your tour ends with a hotel drop-off.Tour Including Boat Ride:Upgrade to include a 1-hour boat ride with your tour. After driving into Los Glaciares National Park and enjoying your first panoramic view of Perito Moreno at the 'Curve of Sighs', stop at Bajo Las Sombras harbor and join your sightseeing boat. Step aboard and sail across the Rico arm of Lake Argentino. Then, have your camera ready as you sail between floating ice close to the majestic 196-foot (60 meter) high front wall. Gaze up at the towering cliffs and watch spellbound as chunks of ice crash into the water — an unforgettable sight.Afterward, join up with your guide again and visit the footbridge at the front of glacier to enjoy elevated views over this immense natural structure. Marvel at the magnitude of the front wall and vast, peaked surface stretching behind, and take photos as ice calves and crashes from the wall into the lake.Afterward, return to your coach and enjoy your scenic ride back to El Calafate, where your tour ends with a hotel drop-off.
Upsala Glacier and Patagonia Sail to Estancia Cristina
Your Patagonian adventure begins with pickup from your hotel in El Calafate. Relax on the 28-mile (45-kilometer) journey to the port at Punta Bandera, where your three-hour boat cruise departs.Enjoy croissants and hot drinks served on board the comfortable boat as you glide among icebergs, past the stunning scenery of snow-covered peaks. Sail to through along Lake Argentino, then cruise along Cristina Channel to Estancia Christina.Disembark at the historic estancia, and learn the history of the sheep and cattle ranch on a visit to the museum and old shearing shed. Enjoy a snack break before continuing your tour of the estancia.Take a short guided walk up to Caterina River to visit the estancia’s chapel and other historic buildings.After lunch (own expense), take an off-road trip for fantastic views of the Upsala Glacier (if 4x4 Tour option is selected), or an easy hike to see the beautiful waterfall of Los Perros (if Waterfall Tour option is selected). The three-hour off-road trip takes you along a scenic mountain trail, following a route of great geological interest, until quite recently covered by glaciers. Reaching a mountain refuge, take a 20-minute walk over terrain eroded by glaciers to reach the Upsala Glacier. From here you can see amazing views of Lake William, the Patagonian ice field and the Andes mountains. If you choose the walk to the cascading waters of Los Perros waterfall, the two-hour hike takes you through beautiful woodlands for lofty views of Caterina River and the estancia below.In the late afternoon, relax on the boat ride back to the port of Punta Bandera, arriving at around 7:30pm, then be dropped off at your hotel at El Calafate.
Perito Moreno Glacier Tour with Boat Ride
Your tour starts in the morning with hotel pickup in El Calafate by bus.Accompanied by a guide, you'll stop at a series of walkways for views of Perito Moreno Glacier and a chance to take photos. From there, continue with the drive for more amazing views of the natural beauty of the glacier and Los Glaciares National Park. Watch for chunks of ice as large as buses falling off the glacier, an occurrence known as 'calving,' and take a 40-minute boat ride in front of the glacier for more views. At the end of the day, return to El Calafate for hotel drop-off.
Perito Moreno Glacier Big Ice Trek form El Calafate
Leave your centrally located El Calafate hotel in the early morning, remembering to bring your own packed lunch with you, and travel by air-conditioned coach into Los Glaciares National Park. As you go, hear illuminating facts about Perito Moreno: a massive body of ice that snakes along Lake Argentino and is one of the world’s last few advancing glaciers.After around two hours, arrive at the Bajo Las Sombras harbor on Lake Argentino, and take a 10-minute boat ride to Brazo Rico on the facing shore. Meet your local guide here and collect and check your trekking equipment. Then, with your guide leading the way, hike along the shores and forest of the lake’s Rico arm to the base of the glacier.Arrive at a viewing platform and gaze in awe at the glacier’s 196-foot (60 meter) front wall, with its jagged white peaks. After a safety briefing, put on your supplied crampons with help from your guide, and set off on your exhilarating ice trek.The trek has a high level of difficulty, but with your guide beside you, you will be able to hike over the ice and breathe in the pristine beauty of the icy expanse. As you walk on the gently sloping surface, your guide will share facts about Perito’s geography and glaciology, and point out crevasses, lagoons, waterfalls, streams and caves, all formed by ice melt and in every possible shade of luminous blue.Stop to enjoy your lunch on the ice and then take the same route back to the viewpoint, arriving after around four hours on the ice. Then, head back to Brazo Rico for your return journey to El Calafate. Your adventure ends with an early evening drop-off at your hotel.
Perito Moreno Glacier Including Boat Safari
Depart from Puerto Bajo de la Sombra by navigating the Brazo Rico, and pass in front of the wall of the Perito Moreno Glacier. Appreciate the imposing glacier and the height of its massive walls. At the footbridge (mirador), enjoy a magnificent view of the glacier. During the tour, we will take a 45-minuyr boat trip towards the Channel of Icebergs and wall of the glacier.The glacier advances on the waters of the lake until reaching the opposite shore. The rupture of the glacier is a spectacular process that begins as the glacier advances to the front of the peninsula of Magallanes until it forms into a natural dike of ice. This formation obstructs the drainage of the water from the Brazo Rico to the Channel of the Tempanos.As the waters of the Brazo Rio exert pressure on the wall of the glacier, a tube of ice is formed that allows for water flow between the basins and lakes again. Finally this tunnel collapses. This event can last from 1 to 2 days and offers a spectacular show of singular beauty. Once it is complete, two basins obstruct the channel and the whole process begins again.
Full-Day Trekking the Perito Moreno Glacier
After pickup from your El Calafate accommodations, the excursion will begin at the pier located in Bajo de las Sombras bay, about 6 kilometers away from the glacier balconies. Embark for a 20-minute navigation across the Brazo Rico, enjoying breathtaking views of the glacier's front walls and Icebergs Channel.Disembark on the opposite shore and be welcomed by specialized mountain guides who will lead the group to a small shelter. After checking the last details, groups of 20 follow their guides along the lake's shore towards the edge of the glacier. Once on the ice, the guides put each participant in a pair of crampons and explain how to use them.The 2-hour circuit that follows introduces the fascinating landscape of the glaciers: streams, small lagoons, gullies, crevasses and plenty of ice formations of the most incredible blues. The trekking is moderate, with the ice surface being irregular but firm and safe. Receive explanations about flora, fauna and general glaciology of the region. Learn about the particular phenomenon that happens in the Perito Moreno Glacier, eventually producing its rupture. After the walk, stroll back through to forest to return to the shelter. This tour includes land transportation from El Calafate if required, as well as a 1 hour visit to the glacier balconies.