Perito Moreno Glacier from El Calafate with Boat Ride Upgrade

Leave your centrally located El Calafate hotel and travel by air-conditioned coach to the UNESCO-listed Los Glaciares National Park. Stop to take photos of the steppes and mountains as you drive, and listen as your guide reveals intriguing facts about the park’s flora and fauna, and Perito Morino. This 19-mile (30 km) ice expanse spreads 3 miles (5 km) across Lake Argentino and is one of the world’s few advancing glaciers.After roughly two hours, wonder at your first panoramic view of Perito Moreno at the 'Curve of Sighs', a bend in the road that reveals the full immensity of this spectacular ice field.Continue to the glacier walkways and, with directions from your guide, enjoy ample time to explore the walking trails. Follow the boardwalks to strategically placed viewing platforms to witness the glacier from all angles and levels, and admire the surrounding mountain and forest scenery.For close-up views of Perito’s south face, visit the footbridge directly in front of the glacier. Marvel at the craggy 196-foot (60 meter) high front wall, with its meringue-like peaks and cliffs soaring over the lake’s waters. Take close-up photos and listen for the eerie creaks that precede the regular calving — when chunks of ice rupture and fall into the lake in a crashing spectacle.During your visit, perhaps break for lunch (own expense) at the park's restaurant or enjoy any snacks or drinks you’ve brought with you.After your time viewing the glacier, walk back to the coach and relax on your return ride to El Calafate, where your tour ends with a hotel drop-off.Tour Including Boat Ride:Upgrade to include a 1-hour boat ride with your tour. After driving into Los Glaciares National Park and enjoying your first panoramic view of Perito Moreno at the 'Curve of Sighs', stop at Bajo Las Sombras harbor and join your sightseeing boat. Step aboard and sail across the Rico arm of Lake Argentino. Then, have your camera ready as you sail between floating ice close to the majestic 196-foot (60 meter) high front wall. Gaze up at the towering cliffs and watch spellbound as chunks of ice crash into the water — an unforgettable sight.Afterward, join up with your guide again and visit the footbridge at the front of glacier to enjoy elevated views over this immense natural structure. Marvel at the magnitude of the front wall and vast, peaked surface stretching behind, and take photos as ice calves and crashes from the wall into the lake.Afterward, return to your coach and enjoy your scenic ride back to El Calafate, where your tour ends with a hotel drop-off.