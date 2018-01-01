Welcome to Los Antiguos

Situated on the windy shores of Lago Buenos Aires, the agricultural oasis of Los Antiguos is home to orchards of cherries, strawberries, apples, apricots and peaches. Before Europeans arrived, it was known as I-Keu-khon (Place of the Elders) to Tehuelches. It makes an attractive crossing into Chile, with great outdoors access on both sides of the border, including to the new Parque Nacional Patagonia, with a trail to the mesa top that starts right outside town.

