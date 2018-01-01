Family Horseriding in Cerro Negro from Coyhaique

The activity starts with pick up from your accommodation, or if preferred from the Plaza de Armas of Coyhaique, from where you will be driven the 8 kms from the centre of town eastwards up to the stables. Here you will be introduced to your guide for the horse ride and to the horses. You will also be provided with a helmet and a pair of half chaps. The guide will discuss with the group about levels of previous experience, it is fine if in your case this is none, and characters - matching horse to rider is a little like matchmaking for a partner! All of the horses are mixed breed Chilean horses, all very tame but with their own character. Once you have been allocated your horse you will be helped to mount, the guide will also make sure that the stirrups are correctly altered for you and explain how to ride in the local style. When the whole group is comfortable and ready the real activity starts. The horse ride sets off along a private track through farmland eastwards along the valley before starting to ascend up the hillside and pass into native woodland. It then continues on wards along tracks and paths winding upwards to a magnificent viewpoint where the summit of the mountain is visible along with the whole valley and city of Coyhaique, the regional capital. From here we continue looping around and start to descend back down the mountain following a different route but with equally beautiful views. There are lots of different paths within the area and the exact route will be tailored to meet the needs of the group. Throughout the ride the guide will explain about the area, the geography pointing out the different things visible in the landscape, the flora and fauna that we may be able to see and a little about the local history of the area.On arriving back to the stables you will say farewell to your horse, and see them unsaddled and turned loose, before being transported back to town and your accommodation. The duration of the actual horse ride is about 2 hours and the other hour is between the transportation and the time taken for everyone to get prepared and mount the horses ready for the ride making a total of 3 hours.