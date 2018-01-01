Welcome to Camarones
In the stiff competition for Patagonia’s sleepiest coastal village, Camarones takes home the gold. But don’t diss its languorous state: if you’ve ever needed to run away, this is a good option. Its empty beaches invite strolling and the townsfolk are masters at shooting the breeze. From here, visit the lesser-known nature reserve Cabo Dos Bahías.
Spanish explorer Don Simón de Alcazaba y Sotomayor anchored here in 1545, proclaiming it part of his attempted Provincia de Nueva León. When the wool industry took off, Camarones became the area’s main port. The high quality of local wool didn’t go unnoticed by justice of the peace Don Mario Tomás Perón, who operated the area’s largest estancia, Porvenir, on which his son (and future president) Juanito would romp about. The port flourished, but after Comodoro Rivadavia finished its massive port, Camarones was all but deserted.
Top experiences in Camarones
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.