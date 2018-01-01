2-day Train to the Clouds, Salinas Grandes, and Humahuaca tour

Day 01: Train to the Clouds and Vuelta a las Alturas (Quebrada del Toro and Salinas Grandes)The tour begins with the pick up at 6.30am from your hotel located in downtown Salta. Our professional guide will pick us up in a 4x4 vehicle which will allow us to enter places that we could not visit with a bus. When leaving the City of Salta, the route will be parallel to the train tracks of the Train to the Clouds, through the Quebrada del Toro where the landscape is a transition between thick vegetation and the appearance of the first cardones.Around 11.40am, we will arrive at San Antonio de los Cobres, a town that is at the foot of the Velvet Mountain. We will go to the train station and embark on the emblematic Train to the Clouds. At 12 noon we will leave and start the journey that we were all waiting for. The landscapes that we can observe from the train will be unforgettable.The train at its 35km per hour allows you to contemplate, photograph and experience the beauty of nature, stillness and immensity. On board is offered bar service, postal service and merchandising.About 13 hours we will arrive to the Viaduct of Polvorilla, the most recognized image of this trip. Here we will uncover for 30 minutes to be able to tour the place and take incredible photos.We get back on the train and start the return to San Antonio de los Cobres, arriving at the station at about 2:45pm. Here we will have free time where we can tour the town and have lunch. Once back in the vehicle, we will cross Route 40 until we reach the Salinas Grandes, right on the border between Salta and Jujuy. This salt flat extends over an area of 212 sq km and forms a unique and unforgettable landscape. Next we will begin the descent by the Cuesta de Lipán where condors and typical fauna of the place are usually seen; And near 5pm, we will arrive at the typical town of Purmamarca.NIGHT IN PURMAMARCA (Accommodation not included). Day 02: Purmamarca and Quebrada de HumahuacaWe will continue our trip at 10.30am, touring with our guide the renowned town of Purmamarca, paying special attention to the Cerro de los Siete Colores. Then we will pass by the Hornet Post, continuing towards the town of Tilcara. We will continue to Huacalera, passing through the Tropic of Capricorn, from where you can see the colors of the hill called the Pollera de la Colla.We will arrive to Humahuaca with its important Cathedral and the Independence Monument (El Indio), of this town its narrow and cobbled streets, worthy of walking on foot, with its low houses of adobe conserving its historical physiognomy.Here we will have free time to have lunch, then start our return, passing through the city of San Salvador de Jujuy, where we will visit the Hall of the Flag and the Cathedral Church. We will return to the city of Salta by the route arriving at around 7pm.