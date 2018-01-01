Welcome to Termas de Río Hondo

Halfway between Santiago del Estero and Tucumán, and served by regular buses between them, this riverside resort area is renowned nationwide for its thermal water. Popular among Argentine families in winter, it has nearly 200 hotels that all have hot mineral baths. If you fancy a spa treatment (the quality of massage therapists in Argentina is high) it’s a good stop, though there’s little else of interest beyond its waters.