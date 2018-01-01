Welcome to Santiago del Estero

Placid, hot Santiago del Estero enjoys the distinction of the title ‘Madre de Ciudades’ (Mother of Cities), for this city, founded in 1553, was the first Spanish urban settlement in what is now Argentina. Sadly, it boasts no architectural heritage from that period. Nevertheless, it makes a pleasant stop.

Santiagueños enjoy a nationwide reputation for folk music and, to put it politely, valuing rest and relaxation over work, but there’s plenty of bustle around the town center, particularly in the evenings when life orbits around the pretty plaza and adjoining pedestrian streets.

Start your trip with the pick up from your centrally located hotel in Tucumán. After 85 kilometers by car, you will discover the different landscapes of Santiago del Estero province.Enjoy the healing warmth of the hot springs, that have global and medical acceptation as a natural way to improve the general physical conditions of the body. Then take pleasure of the irresistible aroma of grilled Santiago del Estero Chivito and have some fun at the casino.All these items make Rio Hondo Hot Springs an incomparable attraction, the most important thermal center of the country, with its renewed waterfront and the mall.The trip ends with your centrally located Tucumán hotel drop-off.
