Welcome to La Quiaca
Truly the end of the line, La Quiaca is 5171km north of Ushuaia, and a major crossing point to Bolivia. It’s a dry, windy place that can vacillate between frigid and blistering depending upon the month and the cloud cover. There are decent places to stay, but little to detain you, other than the indigenous travelers, who come from distant pueblos to trade in the open-air market in the town center, often dressed in vibrant traditional garb. If you're serious about photography and enjoy exploring oft-overlooked border towns, you may well do some time here.
La Quiaca is divided by its defunct train tracks; most services are west of them. North of town, a bridge crosses the river to Villazón, Bolivia.
Top experiences in La Quiaca
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.