Welcome to La Quiaca

Truly the end of the line, La Quiaca is 5171km north of Ushuaia, and a major crossing point to Bolivia. It’s a dry, windy place that can vacillate between frigid and blistering depending upon the month and the cloud cover. There are decent places to stay, but little to detain you, other than the indigenous travelers, who come from distant pueblos to trade in the open-air market in the town center, often dressed in vibrant traditional garb. If you're serious about photography and enjoy exploring oft-overlooked border towns, you may well do some time here.

