Welcome to Santa Fe
There’s quite a contrast between Santa Fe’s relaxed center, where colonial buildings age gracefully in the humid heat and nobody seems to get beyond an amble, and a Friday evening in the Recoleta district, where university students in dozens of bars show the night no mercy. Capital of its province, but with a small-town feel, Santa Fe is an excellent place to visit for a day or two.
Santa Fe’s remaining colonial buildings are within a short walk of Plaza 25 de Mayo. Av San Martín, north of the plaza, is the major commercial street and part of it forms an attractive peatonal (pedestrian street) with palms and terraces.
To the east, a bridge crosses the river, then a tunnel beneath the Paraná connects Santa Fe with its twin city of Paraná in Entre Ríos.