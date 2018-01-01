On the Argentine side of the marvelous Iguazú Falls, this park has plenty to offer, and involves a fair amount of walking.

The spread-out complex at the entrance has various amenities, including lockers (AR$70-200), two ATMs – you have to pay in cash in pesos – and a restaurant. There’s also an exhibition, Yvyrá-retã, with a display on the park and Guaraní life essentially aimed at school groups.

There’s enough at the park to detain you for a couple of days; admission is reduced by 50% if you visit the park again the following day. Get your ticket stamped when leaving on the first day to receive the discount.

Last entry is at 4:30pm.

