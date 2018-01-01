On the Río Uruguay's bank, midway between Colón and Concordia, 8500-sq-km Parque Nacional El Palmar preserves the last extensive stands of yatay palm on the Argentine littoral. In the 19th century, the native yatay covered large parts of Entre Ríos, Uruguay and southern Brazil, but intensive agriculture, ranching and forestry destroyed much of the palm savanna.

Read More

Reaching a maximum height of about 18m, the larger specimens clustered throughout the park create a striking and soothing subtropical landscape that lends itself to photography. Grasslands and gallery forests along the watercourses shelter much wildlife.

Park admission (valid for 48 hours) is collected at the entrance from 7am to 10pm, but those spending the night in the park will be given a card that permits after-hours access if they want to come and go.

Read Less