Welcome to Villa General Belgrano
The annual Oktoberfest held here during the first two weeks of October draws beer lovers from all over the world. In summertime the village slowly fills with vacationers enjoying the tranquil streets and evergreen-dotted countryside. Unless you’re really excited about microbrew beer, torta selva negra (Black Forest cake) and goulash, Villa General Belgrano makes a fine day trip from Córdoba or nearby La Cumbrecita. Despite its decidedly Germanic flavor, you’d be lucky to hear any of the modern-day inhabitants speaking the language of the old country.
Top experiences in Villa General Belgrano
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Villa General Belgrano activities
Full Day Tour to La Cumbrecita from Cordoba
The tour starts with the pick up from Cordoba hotels from 9:00am. We will leave Cordoba through the provincial route N° 5 by passing the monument of Miryam Stefford, heading to Alta Gracia. We continue along Anisacate, La Bolsa y Villa Ciudad de América, on the banks of the Lake and Dam Los Molinos.Then we ascend to the Sierras Grandes through a picturesque region of coniferous forests. We pass through Villa Berna to reach La Cumbrecita, an Alpine-style village who has the distinction of being one of the few pedestrian towns in the world. We will visit the balneario "La Olla", the traditional Hotel La Cumbrecita and the ecumenical chapel.We will then continue at Villa General Belgrano with its particular central European physiognomy. Then we return to the provincial route N° 5 through the Curva del Viento (the Wind Curve), where we will enjoy a spectacular view of the Lake and Dam Los Molinos.The tour finishes in Cordoba around 7:00pm with the drop off at Cordoba hotels.
Full Day Tour to Calamuchita Valley from Cordoba
The tour starts with the pick up from Cordoba hotels from 9am.We depart from Cordoba through Provincial Route N° 5 up to Myriam Stefford monument, heading to Alta Gracia. Once we reach the city, we see the most important testimonies of its rich cultural heritage: The Tajamar, an old artificial lake built by the Jesuits; the Jesuitical Monastery of Alta Gracia (Virrey Liniers´ Historical Museum), Nuestra Señora de la Merced´s Church and the house where Ernesto "Che" Guevara lived during his childhood. We continue to Anisacate, La Bolsa and Villa Ciudad de América, located very close to the banks of the Lake and Dam Los Molinos, until we reach Santa Rosa de Calamuchita, where we will see the city center and the thermal baths. We will pass through the towns of Villa Rumipal and Villa del Dique to finally arrive Embalse Rio Tercero, the largest artificial lake in the province, surrounded by the nuclear power station, the plant and the landfills. Later, we visit Villa General Belgrano, constructed under a great european physionomy. We will return across the four affluents of the Lake Los Molinos, via Los Reartes and Potrero de Garay, at the foot of Sierras Grandes. Finally, we return to Córdoba through Provincial Route No. 5.The tour finishes with the drop off at Cordoba hotels at around 7pm.