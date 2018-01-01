Welcome to Uspallata
The town first gained fame as a low-budget base for the nearby ski fields at Los Penitentes, but has been coming into its own, with a few companies offering treks, horseback riding and fishing expeditions in the surrounding countryside.
Several places in the area retain their Incan names, a testament to the importance of their presence here prior to the arrival of the Spanish.
Top experiences in Uspallata
Uspallata activities
Full-Day High Mountain Tour from Mendoza
Be picked up at your hotel in Mendoza at 7:30 am, and head for an amazing day on the way to Chile and the Aconcagua, one of the most famous road of the world.Stop at each of the following point of view to take pictures: Potrerillos Lake, Uspallata, Penitentes, Puente del Inca, Las Cuevas, Aconcagua Park.If the weather permits hike in Aconcagua National Park for 1 or 2 hours till the famous bridge that was build for the movie 7 years in Tibet.At approximately 7pm you will be dropped off at your hotel.Full breakfast is included and full lunch at Uspallata with traditional Argentinean or regional lunch.
Full-Day Aconcagua Experience
The experience starts at 8am, with hotel pickup. Head Southwest through the Road 7, until you get to Potrerillos. Contemplate the wonderful view of the majestic Cordon del Plata Range, the main source of Mendoza’s water, and the picturesque Potrerillos Dam, clear water mirror surrounded by mountains. Continue along this beautiful road, watching the unforgettable landscape, traveling tunnels and bridges to reach the town of Uspallata. Stop to get a better view of the Valley as a whole. Once back on the road, start preparing for the highlight of this program: the Aconcagua Provincial Park. Get your permit with the Park Rangers, and start the 1-hour hike, which will allow you to experience the majesty of the highest peak in America, its flora, fauna, and beautiful sky. After enjoying one of the cleanest airs of the world, drive a few kilometers until you get to Puente del Inca, a must-do stop in our trip, where you'll get to know more about this iconic place, and get the best view of the natural bridge. Once the day is over, return to the city.
Andes, Aconcagua National Park, Uspallata Tour from Mendoza
Begin your tour with pickup at 8:30am from your hotel/hostel in Mendoza. Visit Potrerillos Lake around 9:30am before stopping for coffee in Uspallata at 11am. Continue on with your knowledgeable and fun guide as you make you way to Aconcagua National Park. This tour is one of the very few that is allowed access to enter the park. Once inside you will take a 1-hour hiking circuit, visit the Horcones pond, and then stop at a viewing point to see the tallest mountain outside the Himalayas (weather permitting). On the return back you will stop at Puente del Inca, a naturally formed bridge over a steep ravine around 1:30pm. Upon arriving in Uspallata you’ll enjoy an afternoon lunch of Argentine asado (barbecue) including a local delicacy, kid goat and some excellent wines at about 2:30pm. Hotel/hostel drop-off will take place at approximately 5:30pm. This small-group tour only allows for a maximum of 8 travelers to ensure a more personalized experience. Please note most of this tour is conducted via an air conditioned minibus, as there is about 5-hours of travel time spent in the vehicle. While there is a moderate amount of walking at Aconcagua Park and Puente del Inca, there is not time for major hiking due to travel distance.