Andes, Aconcagua National Park, Uspallata Tour from Mendoza

Begin your tour with pickup at 8:30am from your hotel/hostel in Mendoza. Visit Potrerillos Lake around 9:30am before stopping for coffee in Uspallata at 11am. Continue on with your knowledgeable and fun guide as you make you way to Aconcagua National Park. This tour is one of the very few that is allowed access to enter the park. Once inside you will take a 1-hour hiking circuit, visit the Horcones pond, and then stop at a viewing point to see the tallest mountain outside the Himalayas (weather permitting). On the return back you will stop at Puente del Inca, a naturally formed bridge over a steep ravine around 1:30pm. Upon arriving in Uspallata you’ll enjoy an afternoon lunch of Argentine asado (barbecue) including a local delicacy, kid goat and some excellent wines at about 2:30pm. Hotel/hostel drop-off will take place at approximately 5:30pm. This small-group tour only allows for a maximum of 8 travelers to ensure a more personalized experience. Please note most of this tour is conducted via an air conditioned minibus, as there is about 5-hours of travel time spent in the vehicle. While there is a moderate amount of walking at Aconcagua Park and Puente del Inca, there is not time for major hiking due to travel distance.