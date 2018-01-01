Welcome to San Luis
Even people from San Luis will tell you that the best the province has to offer lies outside of the capital. That said, it’s not a bad little town – there are a few historic sights here and the central Plaza Pringles is one of the prettiest in the country. The town’s main nightlife strip, Av Illia, with its concentration of bars, cafes and restaurants, makes for a fun night out.
The commercial center is along the parallel streets of San Martín and Rivadavia between Plaza Pringles in the north and Plaza Independencia in the south. Most services for travelers are within a few blocks of the plaza, with the exception of the bus terminal.
