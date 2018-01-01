3 Days Tour Uyuni Salt Flats ending in San Pedro de Atacama Chile

1st. DAY.- (L,D) Departure at 10:30 am, visit the train cementery at 5 minutes of Uyuni, then we will visit Colchani where we will observe the manual process of the salt and salt handicrafts stores, piles of salt extraction, the thickness of the salt, the first salt hotel built of salt blocks, we will continues up to the Fish Island with millenary and giant cactus, from the top we can appreciate the salar in its entirety, after lunch we arrive to the salt accommodation with doubles beds and private toilet in Agencha (small town) there´s also the option to arrive to San Juan, rooms with double and triples beds plus shared toilets.2nd. DAY.- (B,L,D)Departure from Agencha Salt Hotel or from San Juan, after breakfast, for see some part of salt in the chiguana Salt, the Ollague Volcano a semi active volcano that we can observe fron 15 kilometers of distance, three small lagoons with three types of flamingos, than we went through the extensive pampa of the Siloli Desert, the stone tree, Red lagoon arriving between 15:30 to 16:00 approximately for see the color of the lagoon and the tree types of flamingos that has the lagoon, basic rooms with shared toilets.3rd. DAY.- (B,L)Departure from the red lagoon at 05:00 am in the moorning for see the geysers with the sunrise, the hot springs of Polques lagoon, the Salvador Daly desert, Green lagoon, White lagoon and transfer to San Pedro de Atacama Chile, at 10:30 am.