Full Day Tour to Traslasierra Valley from Cordoba

The tour starts with the pick up from Cordoba hotels from 9am.We leave Cordoba through the National Route N°20 through the picturesque towns of Villa Carlos Paz, San Antonio de Arredondo, Mayú Sumaj, Icho Cruz and Cuesta Blanca.Then we start to transit the Camino de las Altas Cumbres, enjoying its stunning panoramic views and visiting various points along the way as the waterfall Tear of Indio, Fundación el Cóndor, la Pampa de Achala and the birth of Mina Clavero river. In Mina Clavero we are going to know the Balneario of the Elephants and the mall. We will have lunch time between 12:30pm and 2pm (not included).The tour will proceed to Villa Cura Brochero where we will see the church where the Brochero Gaucho Priest used to preach. We will then continue towards Nono, by sighting the typical Ñuños hills and the Polifacético Rocsen museum.We return to Cordoba through Bosque Alegre trail overlooking the Estación Terrena and the National Observatory. The tour finishes with the drop off at Cordoba hotels at around 7pm.