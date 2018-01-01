Welcome to Belén

Slow-paced Belén, a stop on RN 40, feels like, and is, a long way from anywhere, and will appeal to travelers who like things small-scale and friendly. It’s one of the best places to buy woven goods, particularly ponchos. There are many teleras (textile workshops) around town, turning out their handwoven wares made from llama, sheep and alpaca wool. The intriguing nearby ruins of El Shincal are another reason to visit. It's set smack in the middle of a red rock desert sprouting with cacti.