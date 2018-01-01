Welcome to Villa Ventana

Just 17km northwest of Sierra de la Ventana is the peaceful village of Villa Ventana. There’s nothing much to do here except poke around the artesano shops and wander the dusty streets, which meander through pretty residential neighborhoods full of pine trees. You can also investigate the ruins of South America’s first casino, by guided tour only; see the tourist office, located at the town's entrance. Villa Ventana is a closer base than Sierra de la Ventana from which to visit Parque Provincial Ernesto Tornquist.