Welcome to Sierra de la Ventana

There's no point in pretending otherwise, Sierra de la Ventana is a third-rate mountain-resort town, though one with access to some striking mountain scenery and within range of Buenos Aires. This explains why Argentine weekenders roll into town with their kids and dogs all summer. Still, most foreign visitors ignore it since there is much more dramatic and beautiful mountains scenery elsewhere. However, the rocky hills and nearby park offer hiking, trout fishing and a respite from the monotony of the flatlands.