Welcome to San Clemente del Tuyú

With absolutely none of the glitz, glamour or charm of the resorts down the coast, family-oriented San Clemente still attracts low-key beachgoers. More attractive are the nearby protected areas, including Reserva Natural Municipal Punta Rasa (whose beach is popular with kiteboarders) and Parque Nacional Campos del Tuyú (home of the rare pampas deer). Argentines also come to the area to visit the spa-like recreation center called Termas Marinas, featuring mineral-rich thermal baths where you can float and soak all day.