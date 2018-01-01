Welcome to Necochea

Totally pumping in summer and near dead in winter, Necochea has a beach-town feel and remains relatively undisturbed by the high-rises that keep springing up. It's not the most charming of the towns along Argentina's central Atlantic coast, but with such a long and wide beach, it’s fairly certain that you’ll find a spot to lay your towel – and Necochea has some of the best-value lodging on the coast.