Welcome to Bahía Blanca

With grandiose period buildings, tiled sidewalks, a gorgeous plaza and boulevards thrumming with mom-and-pop businesses, Bahía Blanca looks as if it emerged intact from a mid-century slumber. However, it remains a relatively prosperous port city thanks to a perfectly formed, natural harbor that gave life to the city, and the hordes of sailors who dock at what is now South America’s largest naval base.

