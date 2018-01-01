Welcome to Jalalabad

The Mughal emperor Akbar founded Jalalabad, and its warm winter climate helped it become a popular retreat for Afghan kings. The region was once littered with Buddhist sites, but most have been destroyed – the loss of Hadda, site of over 1000 stupas, to Soviet bombing was particularly grievous. The caves around Hadda were used as caches by the mujaheddin and later hosted Al-Qaeda training camps.